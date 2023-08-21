The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will showcase more than 170 handmade quilts of all sizes, wall hangings, home decor, quilted clothing and accessories. Styles range from traditional to modern bed quilts, wall hangings and embroidered works of art, and many original designs will be on display. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Members of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild have been quilting up a storm in preparation for their 46th annual Harvest of Quilts Show scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.
The event will be held at three locations: Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St.; Laconia Senior Citizen Center, 532 Main St.; and the Lakes Region Mental Health Center Conference Center, Main St. (opposite Bootleggers).
The guild will showcase more than 170 handmade quilts of all sizes, wall hangings, home decor, quilted clothing and accessories. Styles range from traditional to modern, bed quilts, wall hangings and embroidered works of art, and many original designs will be on display.
Quilt show winners will be determined by the public’s popular vote, ending at 5 p.m. that Saturday, with ribbons awarded on Sunday. Tickets for the Guild’s 2023 raffle quilt “Warm Stars” (pattern by Scott Flanagan) are being sold and will be available for purchase at the show. Many vendors will be on hand with beautiful fabric, rulers, patterns and other quilting supplies, along with the latest in sewing machine technology.
A food truck will be on site, and several downtown restaurants are within walking distance. The popular Attic Corner will once again be filled with gently used sewing notions and fabric by the pound for the bargain hunters.
The Quilted Treasures boutique will be selling crafted items made by guild members and is a great place to start holiday shopping. Baskets Galore will be selling tickets for a wide variety of gift baskets to be raffled, including a Pfaff sewing machine, donated by North Country Quilters & Sew ‘n Vac, LLC.
During the week leading up to and during the show, everyone is encouraged to enjoy the Mysterious Quilt Journey featuring themed quilts displayed in dozens of downtown businesses. Follow the journey and collect a Mysterious Quilt Journey block from each participating merchant. Turn in the blocks at the quilt show for a chance to win prizes.
Hours on Sept. 23 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission includes all locations. Visit bmqg.org for more information.
