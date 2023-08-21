09-23 COM quilt show

The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will showcase more than 170 handmade quilts of all sizes, wall hangings, home decor, quilted clothing and accessories. Styles range from traditional to modern bed quilts, wall hangings and embroidered works of art, and many original designs will be on display. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Members of the Belknap Mill Quilters Guild have been quilting up a storm in preparation for their 46th annual Harvest of Quilts Show scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.

The event will be held at three locations: Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon St.; Laconia Senior Citizen Center, 532 Main St.; and the Lakes Region Mental Health Center Conference Center, Main St. (opposite Bootleggers).

