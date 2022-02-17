MOULTONBOROUGH — Certified Personal Trainer and Level 3 YogaFit Instructor Felicia Steriti will be offering some classes at Moultonborough Recreation. Beginning in March, join her for Gentle Yoga, Yin Fusion Yoga and/or Fitness with Felicia. Gentle Yoga is an all-levels class focusing on mindful movement with breath and a slow relaxing flow. A wonderful class to relieve tension and stagnant energy, improve flexibility and balance.
Yin Fusion Yoga is an all-levels class fusing some yummy Yin poses with a slow Vinyasa flow to gain flexibility by not only stretching our muscles but going a bit deeper into the connective tissue. A perfect way to quiet the mind and practice self-care.
Fitness with Felicia, a full body toning class for all levels will also be offered. Different modalities will be used from day to day so there’s no getting bored. This class will focus on strength, not cardio. Some balance work will also be incorporated, as well as ample time for stretching.
Classes will take place at Moultonborough Recreation, 10 Holland Street.
Pre-registration is required for all classes and space is limited. Participation via livestream is possible, however in person attendance is encouraged. Register online or in person at the Rec. office. Contact MRD for more information 603-476-8868.
