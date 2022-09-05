In response to a shortage of world language teachers in the state, and the decrease in post-secondary language programs among the various colleges and universities in New Hampshire, a group of teachers and professors are working to raise student awareness about the opportunities that are available to them as learners of other languages.
New Hampshire World Language Day will be a day to celebrate and learn more about the participating college and university programs right here in New Hampshire; and how continuing to study a language beyond high school presents a range of possibilities in work, in travel, and in life.
The event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at three participating locations: Plymouth State University, the University of New Hampshire at Durham, and the University of New Hampshire at Manchester. The event welcomes high school students who are currently studying a language and their teachers. It will include campus tours focused on world language learning, interactions with current language students at the college levels and a mini conference with break-out rooms and presenters who will share their own experiences in using the language in the workforce. The event is free of charge, as is lunch for all participants.
During this, its pilot year, the coordinators of the event hope to serve as many as 265 students. So far over 150 have registered. Currently, the Spanish, French, and German programs for World Language Day are full. There are still spaces available in the American Sign Language, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, and Russian programs available as of this writing.
The New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers has generously chosen to coordinate registration for this multi-campus event. To learn more about New Hampshire World Language Day, or to register, visit www.nhawlt.org.
The coordinators hope to make New Hampshire World Language Day an annual event. For questions, or if you would like your college to participate in next year’s event, email advocacy@nhawlt.org.
