LACONIA — The New England Wolves full season teams swept the weekend of Feb, 5-6 with three victories against regional opponents.
Starting off the Wolves EHL premier team won 4-2 against division leading NH Avalanche down in Hooksett on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves were paced by RJ Sember and Nathan Legrette, and had a solid performance by Jake Williams in nets.
Following that up on home ice, the Wolves EHL team pounded the Seacoast Spartans 9-4. Alex Laracy, Declan House and Teagan McAvoy all recorded multiple point games, and Liam Kilgallen scored the win in nets.
On Sunday, the Wolves U16 team defeated the nationally ranked Boston Advantage 8-4. Jack Kovacs earned the team jacket and the Wolves power play struck twice in the victory. Daniel Lopez- Franco earned the win in nets.
The Wolves return to action with multiple games upcoming including a critical homestand Feb. 19-20 versus the Vermont Lumberjacks.
For more info on the Wolves visit: www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
