LACONIA — The New England Wolves faced off against the Seacoast Spartans on Jan. 25 at the Merrill Fay Arena. In addition to the action on the ice, the night featured the 5th annual JBT fundraiser, raising money for the Cure Starts Now Foundation.
”This event is one the highlights of our Wolves season, and brings a ton of people into the building for a great cause,” said Wolves General Manager Andrew Trimble. The event raised over $25,000.
Chad Baron, a Gilford electrician, won the JBT Shootout, besting Wolves netminder Colin Larson. Baron personally raised over $3,100 for the event.
For more information on the Cure Starts Now, visit curestartsnow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.