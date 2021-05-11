LACONIA — “Fly Me to the Moon” was a popular song for the late crooner Frank Sinatra but it has new meaning for the STEM education non-profit group WinnAero. The group recently completed the first in a series of space-themed workshops using the facilities at Laconia’s Rogue Space Systems. Shown in this workshop photo is participant and Science and World Language teacher Helene Wherry from Manchester’s Founders Academy, a public charter school.
The first workshop, entitled “Rockets” will be followed by one day sessions in the series starting with “The Space Environment” on May 18, “Aerospace Activities for Grades K-6” on May 26 and “Spacecraft” on June 3.
Any teacher or home school parent interested in taking one or more in the series is encouraged to contact WinnAero Education Director, Dan Caron, at dan.caron@winnaero.org. Caron added that this coming weekend, May 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. is the annual Open House at Laconia Airport called “Wings, Water & Wheels” and featuring planes, a vintage race car, public safety vehicles and large earth-moving machines for kids of all ages to see, sit in and chat with pilots, first responders and operators.
A donation to WinnAero is requested at $5 per person or $20 per family. CR Helicopters will be available to offer helicopter flights to the public for a fee. Event sponsors include Bank of NH, German Motorsports, Fireside Inn and Suites, The Insurance Outlet, E.M. Heath’s and Granite State Glass.
