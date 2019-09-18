GILFORD — The Wings of Freedom Tour featuring the World War II vintage aircraft will be on display at the Laconia Municipal Airport Sept. 23-25.
This is an opportunity to visit, explore, and learn more about unique pieces of aviation history. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Discounted rates are available for school groups. Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out, with access to up-close viewing and tours through the inside of the aircraft. Visitors may also experience a 30-minute flight aboard one of these rare aircraft. Flights are $400-$3,400 per person. For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 800-568-8924.
The tour is on display noon-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and 9:30 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The nationwide Wings of Freedom Tour is celebrating its 30th year, paying tribute to the flight crews, ground crews, workers, soldiers, sailors and airmen of World War II. Local Veterans and their families are encouraged to visit and share their experiences and stories with the community.
The Laconia Municipal Airport is at 65 Aviation Drive.
The Wings of Freedom Tour is presented by The Collings Foundation. For more information, visit www.collingsfoundation.org.
