CAMPTON — In celebration of National Get Outdoors Day, the White Mountain National Forest will join with National Forests across the country in waiving fees at all day-use areas on Saturday, June 12. Fees will remain in effect for overnight camping, cabin rentals, permits, reservations, and activities offered by concessionaires.
National Get Outdoors Day is a nationwide event coordinated by the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable and the US Forest Service held on the second Saturday in June. The Forest Service encourages healthy, active outdoor fun on national forests that support Leave no Trace principles. Spending time outside has never felt more valuable. Please remember to recreate safely and responsibly.
