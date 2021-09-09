WOLFEBORO — Welcome to the Wolfeboro Friends of Music’s 87th season. This season the Friends will once again bring quality, diverse and affordable concerts to Wolfeboro and the entire Lakes Region.
In an abundance of caution, the Friends will bring you their first two concerts virtually before returning to live performances in December. The season will begin in October with a virtual performance by Heifetz on Tour. You will hear young artists and their mentors on violin, viola, violincello and piano. Their experience with virtual performances during COVID has been met with much acclaim. Fred Moyer returns virtually in October with his rendition of classic and more modern works. These virtual concerts will be free.
The holiday concert in December will be presented to you live by the New England Flute Orchestra at the First Congregational Church. The Town Great Hall will be the site for a special children’s concert on Saturday afternoon in January. The Meadowlark Piano Trio will be here in February with their rendition of select classic pieces and a popular original piece as well.
On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you will hear the very special Celtic rhythms of The Reel McCoys. The Harvard Krokodiloes will return to Wolfeboro in April. WFOM will close their season with a repeat performance by much loved organist Hector Olivera.
Two of the concerts will be at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall. Three others will be at the First Congregational Church. For the first time the WFOM will present a concert from the Great Hall in Wolfeboro’s Town Hall. They are using these specific venues to bring to you the most enjoyable listening experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.