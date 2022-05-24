GILFORD — Join the Gilford Public Library and Judy Cook, occupational therapist of Grace Wellness Center, for a continuation of our Wellness Wednesday series. Wednesdays June 1, 15, and 29, join in for Eating As We Age, Reiki, and Food as Your Medicine, all at 10 a.m. Judy comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience and sometimes even snacks to share. You can also join Wellness Wednesday lectures via Zoom by visiting the library's website and viewing their weekly calendar for the link. Call or email the library at gilfordlibrary@gmail.com or 603-524-6042 for more information.
