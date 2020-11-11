MEREDITH — Davida Cook, owner of Meredith Frame Shop and Gallery, in partnership with local artist, Dr. Marc Bard, sponsored a watercolor show during September and October with the proceeds from the artwork benefitting the Meredith Food Pantry. To enable appropriate social distancing, the show was held in the window of the Frame Shop and Gallery. Hermit Woods Winery hosted an outdoor COVID-compliant reception for the show and donated a portion of the reception profits to the Food Pantry.
The most popular paintings depicted scenes from around the Lakes Region, such as Meredith Bay and the Meredith Library.
In total, over 30 paintings were sold and, in combination with Hermit Woods Winery’s contribution, $3,085 was raised for the Meredith Food Pantry. On Nov. 11, Veterans’ Day, and in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Barbara Rayno, Director of the Food Pantry, accepted checks from Davida Cook, Dr. Marc Bard, and Bob Manley of Hermit Woods Winery.
