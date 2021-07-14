CENTER SANDWICH — Patricia Ladd Carega Gallery, 69 Maple Street will be hosting an exhibit that bursts in color and joy from the palette of Margery Thomas Mueller. Large and small blooms painted in watercolor on Yupo paper will adorn the gallery walls beginning Saturday, July 24 with a reception to meet the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit: www.patricialaddcaregagallery.com for more gallery information.
Patricia Ladd Carega gallery is open from 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and from 12 to 5 on Sunday. Closed on Monday but if the barn door is open, come on in. 603-284-7728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.