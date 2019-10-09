Volunteers needed for Salvation Army store 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LACONIA — Volunteers are wanted for the Salvation Army Store. For details, call Megan at 603-737-9998. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Volunteer Store Salvation Army Megan Laconia Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition ↓ Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition! ↓ Daily News Sign Up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily eReader Subscribers Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Sign up to receive occasional emails regarding local events, promotions and special offers. * indicates required Email Address * Question of the Week Do you believe short-term rentals like Airbnbs should be locally regulated if homes are not owner-occupied? Click here to answer Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAnother bomb found, defused in LaconiaSaying farewell to an old Friend-ly'sGeorge A. Belyea Sr., 59Alexandria woman facing trafficking, other drug chargesOur Neighbors: Born into addiction, she's had a rebirthLynn Dancer, 64Woman gets suspended sentence for drug possessionBoard blesses first-step concept of Barton’s Motel conversion to condosRoger Amsden, who covered the Lakes Region for 50 years, diesMan gets suspended sentence for assault Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.