If you don't mind getting your hands dirty, Amelia Kaufhold, volunteer coordinator for Environmental Stewardship and Food Assistance in Belknap County probably has a volunteer opportunity for you.
Spring Plant Sale — Throughout the month of April, volunteers are needed to pack up this year's record number of plant orders for the Belknap County Conservation District Spring Tree, Shrub and Trout Sale. The BCCD plant sale is April 30-May 2. To volunteer, sign up online by visiting the www.belknapccd.org under the ‘Get Involved’ tab or enter into your internet search https://signup.com/go/tYKqZnf
The Conservation District received twice as many orders as last year, so more help is needed. With deliveries underway from suppliers, the District is no longer able to fill new orders, but will have some surplus items available during the plant sale weekend.
The updated Belknap County Conservation District website: www.belknapccd.org includes information about volunteering as well as good conservation information. Upcoming volunteer opportunities include spring clean-ups on the Wetland Walk at Gunstock in Gilford and the BCCD community garden along Parade Road in Laconia.
Sign up dates will be posted to help with raking and minor repairs at ¼ mile boardwalk trail, pollinator garden planting and installing interpretive signs at Gunstock. The Laconia community garden needs volunteers for clean up and tilling in May.
For more information on this Volunteer Program reach out to bccdvolunteer@gmail.com. For other Belknap County Conservation District activities check www.belknapccd.org or contact Lisa Morin at 603-527-5880.
