HEBRON — Join the Newfound Lake Region Association at Grey Rocks Conservation area on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-noon for an opportunity to get hands-on with conservation. Volunteers will help remove invasive terrestrial species and perform maintenance on the trails and in the gardens of Grey Rocks. Connect with nature and fellow conservationists, learn more about local conservation efforts, and give back to the community while surrounded by the beauty of Newfound. Snacks and coffee are provided, and volunteers are encouraged to bring a lunch to enjoy at the picnic area after the event. Learn more and register at: NewfoundLake.org/events.
Learn about all NLRA volunteer opportunities at NewfoundLake.org/volunteer.
