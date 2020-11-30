WOLFEBORO — The Wolfeboro Friends of Music continues its virtual extravaganza presentations for Wolfeboro and the Lakes Region with our third presentation. On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. WFOM presents the Sea Reeds Quartet. The quartet is a gathering of virtuoso regional professionals.
Simply email info@wfriendsofmusic.org. to request the link to the special YouTube channel. The link will be released the afternoon prior to concert time and sent to your email address. Access to this WFOM virtual concert is free of charge. The concert will be recorded and will be available to all requestors for one week after the performance date.
Sea Reeds Quartet uses a variety of woodwind instruments (Flute, Eb Clarinet, Bb Clarinet, Bass Clarinet, Soprano Saxophone, Alto Saxophone, Tenor Saxophone, and Baritone Saxophone) to present a varied bounty of musical settings accompanied by changing visual backgrounds and verbal explanations of the repertoire.
In past seasons WFOM has depended on ticket sales, advertisers, sponsors and donors to sustain itself. This year WFOM has granted our last year’s advertisers and sponsors a full additional year’s credit at no additional cost to them. Their advertisements and webpages are to be found linked on our website. In the absence of any paid sponsors or advertisers WFOM would be immensely appreciative if any music lover/supporter would consider going to their website (wfriendsofmusic.org) and making a donation or mailing a donation to WFOM, PO Box 2056, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
