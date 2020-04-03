The Laconia Daily Sun will start highlighting virtual event listings in our print and online calendar. The number of live virtual events is increasing and we are actively including local and relevant national listings.
Event seekers will find everything from forums, concerts, and lectures, to museum tours, film festivals, races, zoo feedings, and ballet lessons. Programming includes ample content for children as well as adults. Many events offer opportunities to support local organizations and engage with the community.
With limits placed on physical gatherings, the way we engage with others has adjusted. Screens have become, at least for now, primary portals for work and learning, as well as social engagement and entertainment.
Event organizers can visit laconiadailysun.com/events to list their virtual events on the calendar, and should be sure to check the box for a virtual event. As always, listings are free, along with several options to promote events online, by email, and in print.
