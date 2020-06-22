TILTON — The Common Man Roadside recently shared a lunch of pizza, dessert and beverages with New Hampshire Veterans Home as part of their Do Good initiative.
Sharon Wildermann, mother of Assistant Dietary Manager Sarah Wildermann, nominated the Veterans home for the honor. “They have been through a lot. They go out of their way to entertain and support all the Veterans there that can't currently have visitors, and have worked through all," she said.
Since March, the Common Man has accepted submissions for complimentary delivery to healthcare providers and first responders throughout New Hampshire in recognition of their service to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant honors employees who have gone above and beyond with their work. In recent weeks, The Common Man Roadside has also offered half-price meals to healthcare workers and first responders. The Common Man Roadside is located at the Hooksett Welcome Centers on Interstate 93, and in Plymouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.