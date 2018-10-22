MANCHESTER — The Manchester Chapter of Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easterseals Military & Veterans Services, will hold its 11th annual Salute Our Soldiers (SOS) Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The breakfast will take place at the Manchester Downtown Hotel (formerly the Radisson). The patriotic breakfast will recognize veterans and service members attending the event, with inspirational stories from Easterseals clients, guest speakers from businesses that support Veterans Count, and a keynote address by Gen. David Perkins.
Gen. Perkins, a New Hampshire native, most recently served as the 15th commander of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) which is responsible for designing, acquiring, and building, and constantly improving the US Army. He previously commanded at all levels in the US Army, from captain to major army command at the four-star level. He completed multiple combat tours, including commanding a brigade and later an Infantry division in Iraq. He holds numerous awards and decorations, including the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor in combat.
During the breakfast, Veterans Count will be auctioning off one of the eagles from the 2017 Eagle Parade Auction. The eagle has a Boston Red Sox theme and features an eagle wearing a Boston Red Sox jersey with baseballs in its talons, championship pennants, and a view of the Green Monster. Those interested must be present to bid on the eagle.
Sponsors and supporters include Service Credit Union, Operation Hat Trick, Soil Away, Granite Group Benefits, Bruce & Mary Lou Wilson, RBC Wealth Management, and the Salter family.
The breakfast is free to the public, but reservations are required. Sponsorships are available for tables of 10.
For more information, contact Kathy Flynn, director of development for Veterans Count, at kaflynn@eastersealsnh.org, or 603-621-3413, or see vetscount.org/nh/events/manchester-sos-breakfast.
