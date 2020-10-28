PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Area Community Closet has been affected by the Covid pandemic and has had to make difficult decisions. Due to the lack of adequate volunteers and other complexities of retail sales, the Board of Directors decided to close the Thrift Shop on South Main St. in Plymouth in late March. The former clothing inventory is now at LADDERS, another thrift shop on South Main St. which supports area veterans and the Bridge House. When life returns to “normal” it is hoped that PACC can re-open another thrift shop in the area to continue to serve their customers.
BOOMERANG, the small consignment shop that has shared space with PACC, is accepting donations of small household goods and furniture and sharing a percentage of their profits with PACC — again another partnership benefiting PACC’s programs.
PACC still has office space on South Main St. where fuel assistance and financial aid will be managed only by phone at 536-1101 and only on Tuesdays and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 1 through April 2021. Emergencies will be handled on a case by case basis, as in the past.
The Food Pantry, under the direction of Donna Gorton, is open on Tuesdays ONLY from 8-10 a.m. and can be reached by calling 536-9889. Grocery gift cards are now available at the Food Pantry in addition to the regular food items.
The Annual Appeal letter has just been sent out to residents in fifteen towns in the Pemi-Baker region covered by PACC’s programs. It is hoped that everyone’s usual generosity will help continue its programs and meet its needs to our area citizens during this challenging time. This letter now includes requests for KEEP THE HEAT ON and all PACC programs including the annual December Food Baskets.
The Holiday Food Basket tradition from PACC is continuing but in a different mode due to Covid and lack of a safe space in which to pack up some 300 baskets. The NH Electric Co-operative Foundation has generously donated funding towards this project and PACC will meet the remaining costs out of its general fund. Requests for receiving a “basket” must be received by November 30. Further public information about completing an application will be announced in this paper, on social media, and through the Whole Village in Plymouth.
For further information contact 536-1101.
