EPSOM — The Northeast Resource Recovery Association, New Hampshire the Beautiful, and NRRA’s School Recycling CLUB recently presented awards to teachers, students, staff members, and schools that have started, expanded or sustained school recycling programs, including two in Plymouth.
Mountain Village Charter School was named School Rookie Recycler of the Year, while Jessie Jennings of the Plymouth Recycling Center was named for Outstanding Community Involvement.
