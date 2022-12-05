BRISTOL — Join in for the 68th year of a memorable holiday tradition. Be amazed at the many sights that greet you entering the enchanted Santa’s Village. It begins Friday, Dec. 9, from 6–8 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, from 2–5 p.m. at the Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol. This event is free to all individuals. We are asking you to bring in one canned good item when you visit the Village, if possible, to be donated to the local food pantry.
Visitors to Santa’s Village should also be aware that there is a Christmas Craft Fair on the main floor during the three days. The Craft Fair begins half an hour prior to the village and ends half an hour after the village closes. There will be over 25 craft booths to help shoppers find that special gift.
Some of the exciting cast of characters to encounter this year will be Cadderly the Bear, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, the Elves, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus. All children will have the opportunity to receive a cookie from Mrs. Claus and to visit with Santa and receive a small Christmas gift to take home for their tree. There will be photos available with Santa for a small fee. Cameras are allowed.
For more info, call the TTCC at 603-744-2713 or check out the website at www.ttccrec.org.
