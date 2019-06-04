MEREDITH — Trinity Episcopal Church is having a roast beef suppers on Saturday, June 8. There will be two seatings, one at 5 p.m. and one at 6 p.m. Twenty-five percent of ticket sales will go to Pemi Habitat for Humanity. Tickets will be for sale at the door for $12.00 each, or $30.00 for a family. Trinity Church is located on Route 25 next to Rite Aid. For more information or tickets, call 603-279-6689.
