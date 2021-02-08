The 2021 Tree, Shrub, Flower and Trout Sale is here. This annual sale is a fundraiser for the Belknap County Conservation District and your purchases help support local conservation efforts here in Belknap County. This year they are offering strawberry plants, blueberry bushes, raspberry canes, nut tree seedlings, fruit trees, fruit bearing ground cover plants, evergreens, flower bulbs and potted plants, asparagus, onion, shallots, plants for wildlife food and shelter, live trout, and more. Visit the BCCD website at www.belknapccd.org on the home page to see the plant description and order forms. Most plants are offered as bare root in a dormant state, meaning they are not in soil and require immediate planting.
BCCD recommends customers order their plants by March 1; however, orders will be accepted after the deadline while supplies last. The deadline for trout orders is April 23. The plants and live trout will be ready for pick-up during the first weekend in May. Rainbow and Brook Trout come in 6-8” or 10-12”. These disease-free fish are hatchery grown and cannot be released into free-flowing streams or public waterways.
For more information please contact Lisa Morin, BCCD Program Coordinator at telephone 603-527-5880 or email lisa.morin@nh.nacdnet.net
All programs and services are offered without discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.