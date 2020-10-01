MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Planning Commission’s Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2-4 p.m.
The TAC will discuss seven transportation projects proposed by LRPC member municipalities for consideration in the state’s 10 Year Transportation Plan for 2023-2032. The projects will be prioritized according to criteria established by the nine regional planning commissions.
The two or three top scoring projects will be submitted to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation for consideration in the draft 10 Year Transportation Plan for review by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation and then the New Hampshire legislature.
As the state of emergency is currently extended until Oct. 9, the planning commission has determined that the meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
To access the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82735489961 or call 929-205-6099 and enter Zoom Meeting ID 827 3548 9961. These instructions are also provided by visiting lakesrpc.org.
Anyone who has trouble accessing the meeting can call 603-279-5334 or email admin@lakesrpc.org for assistance.
