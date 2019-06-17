LACONIA —Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association worked alongside students from the Huot Technical Center's building construction and plumbing and heating classes to help construct this year’s build project. For the third year in a row, they have built a tiny house to be sold upon completion. Ray Boelig, president of LRBRA said, “Working alongside such bright and engaged students on such a meaningful initiative exemplifies our commitment to workforce development and the training made possible for the many aspects of home design and construction."
Students from six area high schools worked on the project from the beginning of the school year. The design includes a side door entrance, staircase leading to the 80 square-foot loft area, and many built-in features. Custance Brothers helped facilitate the cabinets and layout with creative use of space. Daniels Electric helped with wiring the house to be fully functional and meet safety standards. Visitors can expect to see a more contemporary-style tiny house than in previous years, featuring a combination of painted and wood walls both on interior and exterior. The house features a shower, running water, electricity, a full kitchen and mini split.
The students have gained industry knowledge throughout the school year learning how to frame, install windows and flooring, cabinet door alignment, trim work, staining and painting, insulation techniques, setting the range top, cutting in the sink, plumbing the bathroom and kitchen areas. Working with the Lakes Region Builders, students have had opportunities to meet with trade professionals to ask questions, and talk about techniques as well as job opportunities. Travis Mallalieu, this year’s recipient of the Joseph Cerutti Scholarship Award, plans on going into the construction and carpentry trades. “Watching a project grow from the beginning to the end is the best part about building,” said Mallalieu.
The group is grateful to partners for the build, including FW Webb, Pella Windows, Ponders Hollow Custom Flooring, All in the Details, Lighthouse Contracting Group, Cyr Lumber, Balanced Interiors, Quality Insulation, Middleton Lumber, Barlett Flooring, Hayward & Co., Custance Brothers, Daniels Electric, The Home Beautiful, KA Classon Fine Woodworking, Miles Marine, WEEI Sports Talk Radio 101.5 and the Hawk 104.9.
The public is invited to tour the 192 square-foot house, which sits on a 24-by-eight-foot trailer. The house will be on display in front of the Huot Technical Center at Laconia High School Tuesday, June 18, from 4-6:30 p.m.
For more information, or to purchase the tiny house, call 603-387-1817 or lakesregionbuilders@gmail.com.
