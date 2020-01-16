GILFORD — The Gilford and Belmont parks and recreation departments are co-sponsoring a bus trip to Boston to see the Celtics play against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 18. Trip cost is $80, and includes roundtrip motor coach fare from Gilford or Belmont, and a ticket in section 311 of the balcony. The motor coach will depart from Gilford High School at 4:45 p.m., and the Tioga Pavilion in Belmont at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game. Sports fans will have time to visit the pro shop and have dinner indendendneptly before the game. Seats are limited. A completed registration form must be submitted with payment. Tickets are not refundable.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722, or visit gilfordrec.com.
