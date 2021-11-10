LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will share its first large scale community theatre production with the Lakes Region. Powerhouse will debut Thornton Wilder’s American classic, "Our Town," directed by Bryan Halperin.
Our Town is sponsored by Lovering Volvo Meredith, Wescott Law and The Soucy Family. Our Town runs Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. Masks will be required for patrons and room for social distancing will be included in the balcony.
Tickets can be purchased at www.coloniallaconia.com
Described by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written,” Our Town brings us to small town Grover’s Corners, NH to stand in for every town, everywhere. Following the Gibbs and Webb families through 12 years of life changes — from the mundane, to the romantic, to the devastating, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human with wit, humor and heart.
Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative and the Belknap Mill have partnered with Celebrate Laconia, Laconia Historical and Museum Society, Laconia Public Library, Larry Frates Creates and others to provide art, history and community events from opening night through Jan. 9.
For more details visit: https://www.belknapmill.org/celebrate-our-town.
For more details on Powerhouse and all the programs at the Belknap Mill or to find out how to become a sponsor or a participant, visit www.belknapmill.org or email: powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
