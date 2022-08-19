MOULTONBOROUGH — The library and the Moultonborough Historical Society are partnering up in September to recognize World War II events and people, kicking off the World War II theme with a New Hampshire Humanities Perspectives book discussion led by museum curator and historian, Carrie Brown, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

The discussion will be centered around "The Women with Silver Wings" by Katherine Sharp Landdeck. While women pilots were not allowed in combat, they played an important role training male pilots and ferrying aircraft. "The Women with Silver Wings" is the true story of WWII female aviators who helped win the war and then had to fight for recognition as war veterans when it was over.

