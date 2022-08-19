MOULTONBOROUGH — The library and the Moultonborough Historical Society are partnering up in September to recognize World War II events and people, kicking off the World War II theme with a New Hampshire Humanities Perspectives book discussion led by museum curator and historian, Carrie Brown, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
The discussion will be centered around "The Women with Silver Wings" by Katherine Sharp Landdeck. While women pilots were not allowed in combat, they played an important role training male pilots and ferrying aircraft. "The Women with Silver Wings" is the true story of WWII female aviators who helped win the war and then had to fight for recognition as war veterans when it was over.
New Hampshire Humanities Book Perspectives is a new program that guides participants in engaging with diverse perspectives in the humanities through literature to build understanding and empathy, and to support a culture of reading in the Granite State. Through the grant, the library has received 20 copies of the book to give away to those who register for the Book Discussion. The first 20 patrons to pre-register will receive a free copy of the book. The library will also have copies to check out. The program is free of charge and open to the public.
Also fitting the WWII theme will be our Culinary Adventures, Cookbook Club. This month’s selection is "Grandma’s Wartime Kitchen: World War II and the Way We Cooked," by Joan Lamb Hayes. This is part cookbook, part history book with many fascinating details about wartime life in the United States. Check out a copy of the cookbook from the library, try out a recipe (or several) at home, and bring one dish to share on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
One more event in September planned around the World War II theme is the library's first Show and Tell program on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p..m., “Wartime Mementos: World War II Show and Tell.” Do you have a personal connection to World War II? Bring an WWII artifact with personal significance to you or your family, and tell us the story behind it. Examples could include mailed letters, journals, photographs, medals and other war memorabilia.
For more information on these or any of our programs, visit the library website, moultonboroughlibrary.org, and click on the events and programs tab.
