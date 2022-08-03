LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will present its first big summer production "Seussical the Musical" this August on the Colonial Theatre stage. Over 40 cast and crew members have been hard at work rehearsing this fun-for-all-ages musical that features many of Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, the Grinch and many more. Seussical will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-14 as part of its Colonial Series sponsored by RE/MAX Bayside and Bank of New Hampshire.
Seussical’s plot mostly comes from the adventures of Horton the Elephant from the books Horton Hears a Who and Horton Hatches an Egg. Mischief is made by the Cat in the Hat with his henchmen, Thing 1 and Thing 2. The action alternates between Horton’s home in the Jungle of Nool and microscopically on the Planet of Who where a little Who boy named Jojo and his family and friends deal with the difficulties of life on a speck of dust!
