LACONIA — The 7th annual “The Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run/Walk” kicked off the NH Pumpkin Festival with over 500 participants; many of them vying for the event’s signature delicious pumpkin bread prizes, provided courtesy of Annie’s Café & Catering.

Highlights included Vojta Ripa, of Amesbury, Massacusetts, winning the 10K with a time of 33:23 (5.23/mile) and Laconia’s own Ember Stokes finishing fourth overall and top female for the 10K (41:04, 6.37p).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.