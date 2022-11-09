LACONIA — The 7th annual “The Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run/Walk” kicked off the NH Pumpkin Festival with over 500 participants; many of them vying for the event’s signature delicious pumpkin bread prizes, provided courtesy of Annie’s Café & Catering.
Highlights included Vojta Ripa, of Amesbury, Massacusetts, winning the 10K with a time of 33:23 (5.23/mile) and Laconia’s own Ember Stokes finishing fourth overall and top female for the 10K (41:04, 6.37p).
Thirteen-year-old, Elijah Bodanza, of Hillsborough was first across the finish line for the 5K (17:40, 5.42p) and 12-year-old, Kailie Rader, of Natick, Massachusetts, finished third overall and first female (19:45, 6.22p).
“It was a great day for the WOW Trail and we’re so thankful for the generosity of our sponsors and for the many volunteers that make it all happen,” said event Director Jennifer Beetle.
“We are especially fortunate to have the support of our presenting sponsor, Eastern Propane & Oil, and our shirt sponsor, Meredith Village Savings Bank along with our event sponsors, Opechee Construction, Patrick’s Pub & Eatery and US Foods, Kids Fun Run sponsor, The Downtown Gym and our race director, Jamie Poire. We are so grateful for their continued partnership and commitment to the WOW Trail.”
For more information about the WOW Trail and to view full race results visit wowtrail.org.
