LACONIA — One Light Theatre of Laconia presents "The Play That Goes Wrong," a hysterical show within a show. Partnered with Laconia High School, performances will be on Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Every actor knows when they’re in a show, no matter how prepared they may be, something will go wrong. Especially on opening night. Between forgotten lines, missed cues, or failed costume changes, that’s the magic of live theater. It’s a terrifying truth all actors have to come to terms with. The bottom line is: the show must go on, and that's what this play is all about.

