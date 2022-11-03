"The Play That Goes Wrong," a hysterical show within a show presented by One Light Theatre, partnered with Laconia High School, performances will be on Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
LACONIA — One Light Theatre of Laconia presents "The Play That Goes Wrong," a hysterical show within a show. Partnered with Laconia High School, performances will be on Friday, Nov. 4, Saturday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Every actor knows when they’re in a show, no matter how prepared they may be, something will go wrong. Especially on opening night. Between forgotten lines, missed cues, or failed costume changes, that’s the magic of live theater. It’s a terrifying truth all actors have to come to terms with. The bottom line is: the show must go on, and that's what this play is all about.
The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society finally has the perfect amount of cast members to put on a thrilling whodunnit, The Murder at Haversham Manor. Set in the early 1920s, Charles Haversham (Cody Perkins) is holding an engagement party for he and his fiance, Florence Colleymoore (Anna Cook). Noticing Charley has disappeared, Robert Colleymoore (Jordan Gagan) and Perkins the Butler (Tom Romiglio) find a dead Charles Haversham on a chaise lounge. Frantic, Robert calls Inspector Carter (Joelle Del Signore) while Perkins calls Florence and Cecil Haversham (Hunter Perkins) down to the living room. Once everyone gathered in the living room, Inspector Carter begins her investigation. But while she is interrogating each individual, more and more things go wrong. So much so that stage manager Annie (Hillary Ayers), and stagehand Trevor (Ethan Nowack) make their acting debuts!
“This show is truly one of the most hysterical scripts I have ever read. It’s a great blend of slapstick comedy mixed with intelligent writing.” — Jason Roy
Watch the madness unfold at Laconia High School at 345 Union Avenue. Tickets start at $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. Some tickets will be available at the door, but buying ahead is encouraged. Visit onelighttheatrenh.org to purchase your tickets online.
