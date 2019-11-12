There was a time when traveling for the Christmas holidays meant filling the car, probably a station wagon, with the children, a mincemeat pie carefully balanced on someone’s lap, bags of colorful packages and setting off to visit the grandparents. Over the river and through the woods. Those days, it seems, are gone forever.
Now traveling at Christmas often means boarding a cruise ship bound for the Caribbean, or journeying to a resort that has activities for every generation, from toddlers to adults. Babysitters, athletic activities, games for the children and dancing and nightclubs for “grandmother and grandfather.”
With two-career couples and individuals pushing retirement beyond age 65, noone wants to assume the responsibly for the shopping, cooking, baking, decorating and cleaning that can be involved in hosting the family holiday. Even managing to find a place for everyone to sleep.
Kim Terrio, Vice President of Penny Pitou Travel, has been booking holiday cruises and resort vacations for years and can help you plan a trip that will be ideal for your family.
Terrio also reminds us that trips make magical gifts. When you wish upon a star …
A child’s eyes will really light up when they find a trip to Disney World or the Caribbean under the Christmas tree. The knowledge that during their February vacation or even during their summer vacation they will have a special adventure will add joy and anticipation for months. This is also a gift that will leave a child with something to remember forever.
Of course, trips don’t have to be out of New Hampshire. Promising a summer trip on the Mount M/S Mount Washington on a “Scenic Cruise” or “Sunset Dinner Dance Cruise” will also bring a smile. After all, Lake Winnipesaukee is New Hampshire’s largest lake, with more than 200 islands and clear bluewater that covers 44,000 acres. Or a cruise on Squam Lake to see the loons. The Squam Lake Natural Science Centers offers cruises that partner with the Loon Preservation Committee and focus on Common Loon conservation, biology, and monitoring.
If you haven’t been to New York City, Concord Coach has express service from Concord that delivers you to 42nd Street, just a few blocks from the theater district. Leave early in the morning and you’re in town by noon, giving you an afternoon for shopping and visiting museums. In the evening you can see the Christmas Show at Rockefeller Center, the Nutcracker at Lincoln Center or take in a Broadway show. The next day the bus returns to New Hampshire in the afternoon.
Travel always involves getting there via car, buses, trains, planes and various other connections. If you need a ride, Lakes Region Airport Shuttle or ASL Limousine can find you a driver. Lakes Region Airport Shuttle has service to Manchester Regional Airport and Boston's Logan Airport. They also provide transportation to Black Falcon Cruise Terminal and South Station. Their fleet has three-passenger luxury sedans, six-passenger minivans, six-passenger Yukon SUVs, 14-passenger Chevy Express vans, and 14-Passenger High Top Ford vans. ASL Limo's fleet of vehicles consists of luxury sedans, suburbans, up to 14-passenger transit vans and stretch limousines. Just imagine, everyone can enjoy the festive office party and then be driven home.
Elizabeth Howard is an author and journalist.
