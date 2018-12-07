LACONIA — This holiday season, the WOW Trail Committee is offering a special certificate to honor a loved one with an engraved brick out on the Winnisquam-Opechee-Winnipesaukee Trail.
As the work continues to develop the best way forward to complete this regional effort connecting Weirs Beach to Franklin, many people have asked how they can help. By purchasing bricks at $100, patrons will be able to give a colorful certificate to a special loved one while supporting the efforts of the WOW Trail.
In the spring, honorees will be invited to an Installation Celebration at the Lakeport end of the trail, where a garden park overlooking Lake Opechee exists and where the engraved bricks will be placed.
The bricks are available on the WOW Trail website, www.wowtrail.org.
