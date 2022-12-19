NEW HAMPTON — “Layered Time,” a show by four contemporary artists, will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, March 3.
With the intention of making time for their art, four different artists, in separate places, connected once a month for two years over Zoom. There, they showed up for each other, sharing what they were working on, asking questions, making recommendations, gaining perspective, and setting goals. This exhibit, “Layered Time,” is the first time showing this work together in a physical space.
Layering paper, light, video or found objects, the four artists expand on their own personal interpretations of time as a concept — their moments overlapping; some massive, bright, or meandering like molasses, and others flow in a flash. Lindsay Jessee Slaughter works in mixed media, Shima Iuchi works in cut paper and animated film installation, Caroline Valites’s photographic works include installation and alternative process photography, and Julie Pereira, whose work in this exhibit includes dyed paper installation and found artifacts of layered time.
In lieu of an artists’ reception there will be an artists’ talk over Zoom on Jan. 30, at 8 p.m.
This exhibit is free and open to the public. The Galletly Gallery is located on the second floor of New Hampton School’s Moore Center. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
