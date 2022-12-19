NEW HAMPTON — “Layered Time,” a show by four contemporary artists, will be on exhibit in New Hampton School’s Galletly Gallery from Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, March 3.

With the intention of making time for their art, four different artists, in separate places, connected once a month for two years over Zoom. There, they showed up for each other, sharing what they were working on, asking questions, making recommendations, gaining perspective, and setting goals. This exhibit, “Layered Time,” is the first time showing this work together in a physical space.

