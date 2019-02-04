LACONIA — Temple B’nai Israel continues their sixth year of community fundraising, donating net profits to local Lakes Region nonprofit agencies. This year, TBI welcomes Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Interlakes Community Caregivers as the beneficiaries of two concerts, to be held May 25 and Oct. 26.
Committee Chair Stu Needleman said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with these two agencies and help them to continue to provide valuable and important services to our community as the need for these types of services continues to grow.”
Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association has been serving the Lakes Region since 1923, offering a full range of home care and hospice services as well as rehabilitation services, personal care services and wellness and community programs. For more information, visit www.lrvna.org.
Interlakes Community Caregivers provides volunteer assistance to individuals and families in times of need, at no charge. For more information, visit www.interlakescommunitycaregivers.org.
The We Care concerts will be held in the community auditorium at Inter-Lakes High School, on Route 25 in Meredith.
