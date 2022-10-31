LACONIA —The Lakes Region community is invited to join with the members of Temple B’nai Israel and prominent civic and faith leaders to commemorate “The Night of Broken Glass,” also known as Kristallnacht, to unite in solidarity against antisemitism, racism, hatred, and intolerance. The program will take place on the steps of the temple located at 210 Court Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Kristallnacht occurred on Nov. 9–10, 1938, when Nazi leaders unleashed a series of pogroms against the Jewish population following the assassination of a German foreign official who had been shot two days earlier by a 17-year-old Polish Jew distraught over the deportation of his family from Germany. The Nazi Party leadership had been assembled in Munich to commemorate the 1923 attempt by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party to overthrow the German government on this date. Upon learning of the assassination, propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels suggested to the convened “Nazi Old Guard” that “World Jewry had conspired to commit the assassination.” He announced that "the Führer has decided that … demonstrations should not be prepared or organized by the Party, but insofar as they erupt spontaneously, they are not to be hampered with.” Specific orders went out to local police that the "spontaneous" rioters (led by Hitler Youth and Storm Troopers) were to take no measures endangering non-Jewish German life or property or foreigners, even Jewish foreigners. The riots broke out across Germany, Austria, and the Sudetenland region of Czechoslovakia with orders that police officials should arrest as many Jews as local jails could hold, preferably young, healthy men.

