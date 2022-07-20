MOULTONBOROUGH — Lake Region teens and tweens have two events coming up in July, organized by Sharon Gulla, Moultonborough youth services librarian. “We want teens and tweens to come to the library. We want them to find it a safe and enjoyable place,” she explains.
First up is a Teen Pizza and Movie Night on Tuesday, July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m., which will feature Captain America: The First Avenger. Although other Marvel films were released to the public earlier, this movie is considered the true beginning of the Avengers saga. This program is for teens, ages 13-17.
On Friday, July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., is Teens and Tweens Open Mic Night. If you are between the ages of 12-17 in the Lakes Region, you are invited to come share your talents. They can sing, dance, read poetry, etc. Performances must be seven minutes or less. Solo and group performances are welcome.
Mrs. Gulla says, “The Open Mic Night is our very first and we’re excited to see what our area youth will be performing. We hope they will find others with the same interests and they will be motivated to continue developing their talents, knowing they have a supportive local audience.”
Note: this event is subject to postponement or cancellation if fewer than three acts register. Registration is free and will close at noon on Thursday, July 28.
To register for these workshops, visit the library website, www.moultonboroughlibrary.org. Choose Library Calendar from the Events and Programs drop down menu, and click on the event listing. Register early so the library can plan refreshments.
The Moultonborough Public Library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 4 Holland Road. The phone number is 603-476-8895.
