The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University hosted its 6th annual "Teddy Bear Toss" event benefiting patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (CHaD). PSU men’s hockey players Ethan Stuckless, Anton Jellvik and linemates celebrate a goal as stuffed animals rain down on them from the crowd – some of the 1,125 stuffed animals collected by MAPS volunteers on Dec. 10. (Courtesy photo)
PLYMOUTH — The Marketing Association of Plymouth State University hosted its 6th annual "Teddy Bear Toss" event benefiting patients at the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The event took place during the women’s hockey game against the State University of New York Canton, and the men’s hockey game against New England College on Saturday, Dec. 10, at PSU’s Hanaway Ice Rink.
Attendees were encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game to be tossed onto the ice when the PSU men and women’s teams scored their first goal. Teddy bears were also available to be purchased at the game, with all proceeds going towards CHaD. During the women’s game, the Panthers struck at 1:36 in the second period, triggering a barrage of stuffed animals from the crowd. Again, during the men’s game, the Panthers struck at 0:51 in the first period resulting in a deluge of plushies. Combined, the donors threw a total of 1,125 stuffed animals onto the rink.
Nine-year-old Connor Nugent of Belmont, a CHaD ambassador and former patient who was born 90 days premature with many medical concerns, was the Guest of Honor and preformed the ceremonial puck drop. Connor also had the privilege of sitting with the PSU skaters during warmups and standing alongside them during the playing of the national anthem.
“We had another hugely successful "Teddy Bear Toss" on Saturday, thanks to our many donors and to MAPS, a student organization that seeks to give students applied business experiences by creating and hosting events like the Teddy Bear Toss,” said Professor of Business and Director of Business Faculty Brad Allen. “Students do such a great job of organizing all aspects of the event and really enjoy partnering with the women’s and men’s hockey programs.”
PSU’s Teddy Bear Toss is the largest event of its kind to collect stuffed animals for pediatric patients at CHaD. The previous five events have resulted in the donation of more than 7,800 stuffed animals.
