LACONIA – Taylor Community will be hosting veteran entertainer John Davidson on Tuesday, July 20 at 1 p.m. under the Woodside Pavilion.
As a lifelong performer, Davidson has appeared at and had his own theaters in Vegas, Branson, MO, and has appeared in showrooms and theaters around the world. Now he brings his wealth of experience and years in the entertainment business to an exciting new venture in Sandwich, sporting the name “Club Sandwich.”
Ahead of Taylor residents visiting Club Sandwich in August, Davidson is coming to the Laconia campus to provide a preview of his show to residents. Anyone from the public interested in attending is welcome. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside of the Woodside building.
Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation contact Brenda Kean at bkean@taylorcommunity.org or call 366-1226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.