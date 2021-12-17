TILTON — Tanger Outlets Tilton, 120 Laconia Road, is offering special holiday hours to accommodate busy holiday shoppers in the Greater Lakes Region. Top brands — including Columbia Sportswear, Old Navy Outlet and Under Armour — are stocked up, offering real savings and ready for those looking to pick up last-minute gifts on Super Saturday and Christmas Eve as well as shoppers taking advantage of end of season deals on the day after Christmas.
Saturday, Dec. 18 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Christmas Eve 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Christmas Day CLOSED
Sunday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.