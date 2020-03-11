LACONIA — Comfort Keepers and Downtown Gym Laconia have announced that Dr. Darlyn Dragg, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, will speak March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Gym, 171 Fair Street, in Laconia.
Dragg will be speaking about a natural treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and how natural medicine can improve Parkinson's symptoms. Using amino acids, nutrition, and other therapies can help slow the progression of Parkinson's, improve the health of the brain, and protect from Parkinson's medication side effects.
The event is open to the public. Preregistration is not required and there is no fee.
A Parkinson’s discussion group is held on the second Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Comfort Keepers also hosts an Alzheimer’s Support Group the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Laconia Congregational Church. For more information can by obtained by contacting Comfort Keepers at 603-536-6060.
