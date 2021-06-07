LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild is offering a class on making t-shirt quilts on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belknap Mill (the Mill) in Laconia.
Add style and extend the life of your treasured t-shirts. Participants will learn how to prepare their t-shirts and discussion will include a number of ways to assemble your quilt. You will work towards completing as many blocks as possible and you will leave the class with the knowledge to finish this project on your own. You will also learn how to make a quilt that has a shadow effective using 12-inch finished blocks.
In-person class at the Mill is limited to 12 participants and we can accommodate an additional 10 participants using Zoom. To register for this class, please contact info@bmqg.org and indicate if you will attend in person or on Zoom.
The cost of the class is $25 and must be paid in advance of being enrolled. Checks should be mailed to Allison Rainville at PO Box 387, Franklin, NH 03235. Once enrolled, you will receive a supply list.
The Guild is supported in part by a grant from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts & the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.