UNION — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways will host wildlife expert and photographer Susan Morse for a weekend of events focused on North American native wildlife, especially the elusive cougar. On Friday, Feb. 21, Morse will give a 75-minute introduction to cougar biology and ecology at Kingswood High School Auditorium in Wolfeboro. Two wildlife tracking workshops on Saturday, Feb. 22, will provide opportunities for learning in a small group setting.
Cougars are returning to eastern North America, with dispersals and occupancy now documented in a growing list of eastern states and provinces. Along with her photographs of cougars in the habitats where she has studied them, Morse will offer information about the latest confirmations of cougars in the east, including the suitability of wild habitats from Maine to Georgia.
Morse’s workshops and lectures are popular throughout New England. The wildlife tracking workshops are part of Morse’s award-winning ‘Keeping Track’ program that teaches adults and children to observe, interpret, and record evidence of wildlife in their region. Participants will explore local forests, identifying and tracking native species.
‘The Cougar Returns to the East’ presentation on Friday, Feb. 21, starts at 7 p.m. at Kingswood High School Performing Arts Center Auditorium, 396 S. Main St. in Wolfeboro. Tickets are $10, or $5 for students with identification, available at the door or by visiting mmrg.info.
The Keeping Track workshop will be offered for a cost of $35 on Saturday, Feb. 22. Workshops are 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Advance registration is required by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18 by visiting mmrg.info or calling Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125. Workshops are limited to 20 people in each. Workshops include moderate hiking and outdoor activity. The programs are sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank.
For more information, visit mmrg.info. For information about sponsorships, contact Jill Eldredge, executive director, at jill.mmrg@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.