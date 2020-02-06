WOLFEBORO — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways will host wildlife expert and photographer Susan Morse for a 75-minute slide presentation about cougar biology and ecology on Friday, Feb. 21. The presentation is appropriate for all ages and will interest any one who likes North American native wildlife, especially cougars. Guest Sam Evans-Brown will moderate a question and answer session after Morse's presentation. Evans-Brown hosts of 'Outside/In' on New Hampshire Public Radio.
Cougars are returning to eastern North America, with dispersals and occupancy documented in a growing list of states and provinces. Along with photographs of cougars in diverse habitats, Morse will give information about confirmations of cougars in the east, including the suitability of wild habitats from Maine to Georgia.
‘The Cougar Returns to the East’ will take place 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Kingswood High School Performing Arts Center Auditorium, 21 McManus Road. Tickets are $10 general admission or $5 for youth and students with identification, available at the door or by visiting mmrg.info.
