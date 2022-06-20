GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library launches another year of summer reading programs. This year’s theme is an “Ocean of Possibilities.” The library has a full slate of loosely aquatic-themed activities to keep kids, teens, and adults busy all summer long. Families are invited to join in the library lower parking lot at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 for an official kickoff party. There will be ice cream, music and a magician in store for the day. A huge thank you to Sawyer’s for donating ice cream for the party. At the kick off party, everyone can sign up for the reading program for their respective age groups. The free program will run from June 23 to Aug.11 and patrons can register for the program any time in that span to be eligible for raffles and prizes. Highlights of the program include a visit from the Squam Lakes Science Center and a visit from the Living Shores Aquarium for the kids; an Escape Room and “Things You Should Know Camp” for teens and tweens; and fermenting and foraging workshops and dramatic adaptation of Galileo’s work for adults.
