PLYMOUTH — The Remedial Herstory Project has announced its Summer Educator’s Retreat will take place this year on Aug. 16 and 17 at the Common Man Inn and Spa in Plymouth.
This event is open to all teachers, community members, and life-long learners that would like to explore how women shaped the world we live in. The retreat will provide 15 hours of professional development hours for educators as well as a packet of ready to use lesson plans to implement this fall!
Featured speakers include Kelsie Eckert, MEd, award winning social studies teacher and founder of Remedial Herstory, Dr. Susan Ware, PhD of Harvard University, Dr. Barbara Tischler, PhD, professor at Columbia University and Hunter College, Dr. Marcia Blaine, PhD of Plymouth State University, and Elizabeth Dubrulle of the New Hampshire Historical Society.
Attendees will have time to network, collaborate and discuss womens’ voices and how to implement them into their curriculum using the C3 National Framework.
All proceeds from the event will go towards the mission of Remedial Herstory, a non profit, who is dedicated to developing and providing inquiry-based learning materials on women's history free to educators. The Remedial Herstory Project produces media, provides resources and professional development in history for educators.
For more information on Remedial Herstory, its podcast, or to sponsor and/or register for the event, please visit https://www.remedialherstory.com/summer-retreat.html, or find them on Facebook or Instagram.
