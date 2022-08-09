MEREDITH — St. Charles Borromeo awards scholarships in the name of Monsignor George Chicoine. These recipients have received a scholarship of $2,500 each to assist them in their higher education. Grace Abromowich and Katherine Anderson will pursue a nursing degree from St Anslem and Plymouth State University, respectively, and Jack Gintof will pursue a degree in business administration from Plymouth State University.
