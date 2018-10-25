MANCHESTER — Brandon Krueger, 23, who graduated from Inter-Lakes High School and studied marketing at Plymouth State University is participating in Eversource’s Electrical Lineworker Certificate Program at Manchester Community College. The program is designed to train the next generation of lineworkers to build the electric system of the future.
In addition to coursework on campus, the students have been meeting at Eversource’s Legends Drive Facility in Hooksett for training in pole climbing and will complete a paid internship with the energy company.
“I worked in construction growing up in Meredith and have always enjoyed being outdoors,” said Krueger. “I like that line work is both physically and financially rewarding. I’m looking forward to getting out in the field with Eversource line crews and field technicians and learning about all the different facets of the job during my internship.”
Offered in partnership with Manchester Community College, the National Electrical Contractors Association, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Unions 104 and 1837, Eversource’s Electrical Lineworker Certificate Program trains the skilled workers needed to advance clean energy initiatives, install advanced technologies on the electric system and develop new electric system construction throughout New England.
Students complete course work and learn how to use equipment and tools to safely complete electric overhead and underground construction, and complete a paid internship with Eversource.
In addition to Krueger, Nathan Kierstead of Northfield was also selected for the program.
Lineworker Doug Schack of Hooksett, whom Eversource hired upon completing the program in May, said, “Applying concepts I learned in the classroom to hands-on work in the field under the guidance of industry mentors prepared me for a rewarding career in the state where I grew up. It’s a good feeling to know I’m part of the team.”
