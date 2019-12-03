GILFORD — The New Hampshire State Police will hold a Stuff a Cruiser event at the Gilford and Tilton Wal-mart locations on Saturday, Dec. 7, as part of their support for the U.S. Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots campaign.
State Police are holding several events around the state to collect new, unwrapped toys to distribute to less-fortunate children during the holiday season. The drive ends on Sunday, Dec. 8, with local collection sites at Marine Patrol headquarters in Gilford and the Troop E Barracks in Tamworth.
The goal is to fill their cruisers with unwrapped gifts at each location. For a complete list of collection sites, and other information, contact Sgt. Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688, or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter (@NH_StatePolice), Facebook (@NHStatePolice), or Instagram (@nhstatepolice).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.